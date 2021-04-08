Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back After Holly Madison Claims They’re Feuding: ‘I’m All Love Now’

Holly Madison insinuated that Kendra Wilkinson was a liar, but the ‘Kendra On Top’ star said that ‘times have changed’ and she has no time for such petty feuding.

“Dude… it’s 2021.” That is what Kendra Wilkinson wrote in response E! News’ Instagram post about what her former The Girls Next Door co-star, Holly Madison, said about her on the Wednesday (Apr. 7) episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Holly, 41, said she and Kendra, 35, aren’t on good terms and implied that Kendra had lied about having sex with Hugh Hefner before she moved into the Playboy mansion. Kendra wasn’t having any of it. “In response to her, but times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

When a commenter asked why Kendra was “hating” on Holly, the Kendra On Top star responded, “how am I hating? She’s [the] one out there. I’m all love now, baby.” When another commenter said that Holly shouldn’t be “shamed” for sharing her experiences on The Girls Next Door, Kendra seemed open to hearing her former friend out. “Ok, if you believe this will help women, then I will try to understand. I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side…I wish her the best in life and [that] this helps heal her.”

During Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper brought up something Kendra had said during a 2014 episode of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! “I moved in [to the mansion], and weeks went by, and I didn’t know ‘sex’ was involved … because I knew nothing about Playboy — I had just graduated high school,” said Kendra, per Entertainment Tonight (h/t PEOPLE). Holly disputed this and claimed that women were required to sleep with Hugh before calling the mansion home. “I had to sleep with him first,” said Holly. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

While Holly says she and Kendra don’t have a relationship anymore, she’s still close with her other Girls Next Door co-star, Bridget Marquardt. “We’ve always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest],” she said. Holly left the Playboy Mansion in 2008 after seven years. Kendra followed suit and left the mansion in 2009. Since then, Kendra has focused on her own career and spinoffs, as well as tending to her family. She shares two children – Hank IV, 11, and Alijah, 7, — with her ex-husband, ex-NFL player Hank Baskett.