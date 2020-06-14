Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Her ‘Best Birthday Ever’ With Kids Hank, 10, & Alijah, 6

Kendra Wilkinson admitted she was ‘on cloud 9’ when she took to Instagram to share some adorable family pics of her and her grown-up looking two kids smiling and posing together while celebrating her 35th birthday.

Kendra Wilkinson turned 35 on June 12 and she celebrated with those closest to her: her kids! The proud mom share some snapshots of her special day and in them, she can be seen happily posing with her son Hank IV, 10, and daughter Alijah, 6, as they appear to join dinner at a restaurant near the ocean. In one snapshot, the television personality is sitting in front of a sign that reads, “OCEAN CLUB” as her holds onto her two cuties, who are smiling and sitting beside her, and in another, the trio is in a similar position while sitting down at a table with the beautiful oceanfront behind them.

“Best birthday ever. Couldn’t be happier at the moment. On cloud 9. Thank you for all my birthday wishes!” the beauty captioned the post, which also included an eye-catching pic of a delicious looking piece of birthday cake.

Kendra’s fun birthday outing comes not too long after she revealed that she’s single in a May 28 post that also featured her kids. In the caption for a cuddly pic that showed her laying down in the middle of her mini-mes, she admitted that although she’s been looking, she hasn’t found love yet. “Current status: SINGLE MAMA! No man!! Explored a little but nothing yet. Til then gonna keep working on myself and being the best mom and golfer ever,” the caption read.

Before being a single mom, Kendra was married to Hank IV and Alijah’s dad, Hank Baskett, 37, from 2009 until 2018. Although the former pair are divorced, they have remained close when co-parenting their children and recently reunited for a grocery shopping trip during quarantine on May 3. Kendra made sure to wear a protective face mask while getting her essentials and Hank waited for her by the car with their kids.

It’s nice to see Kendra enjoying her new age with Hank IV and Alijah! We’re wishing her a great new year with a lot of smiles, good times, and love!