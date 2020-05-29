Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Her Relationship Status After Reuniting With Ex Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson opened up about her love life days after she was spotted with ex-husband Hank Baskett during self-isolation.

Kendra Wilkinson, 34, has let everyone know that her priorities right now do not include a romantic relationship and she’s happy to reveal that news! The former reality star posted a gorgeous makeup-free Instagram snap on Thursday, May 28, where she cuddled in between her two kids Hank, 10, and Alijah, 6. “Current status: SINGLE MAMA! No man!!,” she captioned the pic while adding, “Explored a little but nothing yet. Til then gonna keep working on myself and being the best mom and golfer ever.” Fans praised her for being so candid about where she’s at with that aspect of her life. “Good for you!! It will happen when you least expect it,” one wrote. “Enjoy your babies.”

Things appear to be going A-OK for Kendra and her ex-husband Hank Baskett, 37, years after their divorce was finalized in 2018. The two reunited during quarantine for a little food shopping adventure with their kids on Sunday, May 3, where they stocked up on a bunch of yummy goodies. It appeared to be just a normal outing for the party-of-four as the former couple were not seen acting romantic with each other whatsoever while out and about. The former NFL star also looked totally unrecognizable with a long bushy beard compared to his usual clean cut look.

A HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVE details earlier this month on where Kendra and Hank are currently at with one another. “Kendra and Hank are not quarantined together right now. They are living apart and live near one another,” the insider revealed. “They get along really well and co-parenting for the sake of the kids. They have a great relationship and share their time with the kids. They’re in a great place and happy and won’t be getting back together.”

The past month has also been quite exciting for the doting parents as their youngest Alijah turned 6 on Saturday, May 16. Kendra posted the cutest pic of her baby girl the day before with a very heartwarming caption. “I can’t believe my baby girl is turning 6 tomorrow!!!! Let me just keep this simple… she is the light of my life. The gift that keeps on giving and I’m thinking of hiring her full time as my makeup artist from now on.”