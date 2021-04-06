Sheryl Underwood Breaks Silence On Sharon Osbourne’s Exit From ‘The Talk’ After On-Air Fight

Sheryl Underwood says she hasn’t spoken to Sharon Osbourne since their race debate on ‘The Talk,’ though Sharon has provided alleged apologetic texts.

After remaining silent while CBS went about their investigation into the uncomfortable race debate that happened during the Mar. 10 episode of The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is finally speaking out. The 57-year-old revealed on her Sheryl Underwood Radio podcast on Apr. 4 that the now departed host Sharon Osbourne has not reached out to apologize following their on-air confrontation. Sharon, 68, demanded to know what the panel thought pal Piers Morgan said that was “racist” when the former Good Morning Britain host said he didn’t believe some of Meghan Markle‘s claims in her Mar. 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Sharon alleges she sent several texts to Sheryl, one dated dated 7:28pm on March 12 — two days after the on-air spat that read, “Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don’t want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f**k off during break, I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I’m sorry for losing my temper with you. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I’m here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry,” in texts obtained by the Daily Mail. on Apr. 6.

In another alleged text sent at 1:45pm on March 15, Sharon wrote, “Hi Sheryl. I know you’re taking space and I don’t want to disrespect that. I’m just reaching out because I want you [to] know I’m thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss.” At 4.32pm on March 18, Sharon allegedly again checked in, writing, “Sheryl I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love.”

Now Sharon is demanding to know why Sheryl said that she never apologized. “I not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room,” Sharon told the DailyMail.com. “Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.”