Listen

Rachel Bilson Was ‘Super Bummed’ After Rami Malek Made Her Delete ‘Dorky’ Throwback Pic

Shutterstock
Rami Malek Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, Portraits, USA - 03 Jan 2019
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square GardenCelebrities attend San Jose Sharks v New York Rangers, NHL Ice Hockey game, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2020
Actor Rami Malek share a laugh with girlfriend Lucy Boynton after a trip to McNally Jackson bookstore in Soho in New York City. Pictured: Rami Malek,Lucy Boynton Ref: SPL5141963 210120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actor Rami Malek with his girlfriend Lucy Boynton are walking together and stoping by McNally Jackson Books store in Soho, New York, NY on January 21, 2020. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Rami Malek,Lucy Boynton Ref: SPL5141910 210120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Rami Malek was not amused by high school classmate Rachel Bilson sharing a classic IG throwback photo together. He DM’ed her demanding it be taken it down.

Rami Malek does not like the way he looked as a high schooler. When his classmate Rachel Bilson shared an awesome throwback Instagram photo in 2019 of the two visiting New York on a senior class trip to New York, he DM’ed the former Hart of Dixie actress and bluntly asked her to remove it. Rachel, 39, recalled their brief exchange during a Mar. 29 appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padma‘s Armchair Expert podcast, admitting that she was “bummed at how it was handled.”

“Rami was a good friend of mine,” Rachel explained about her Sherman Oaks, CA Notre Dame High School pal and fellow theater geek. “We were [in] the same crew. We did the Crucible together senior year, we were the leads in it together—all these things.” The former The O.C. star said she had posted the throwback snapshot as a sweet tribute to Rami, 39.

It was to celebrate his victorious awards season run in the winter of 2019 for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. But the Mr. Robot star did not appreciate the photo where he was completely unrecognizable in unflattering way, especially coming just prior to the 2019 Oscars ceremony, where he ended up taking home the Best Actor trophy.

Rami Malek
A far cry from high school! Rami Malek looking like his handsome self while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in L.A. on Feb. 9, 2020. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Rami was slightly heavier, had jelled up hair, wore bad 90’s fashion and looked absolutely nothing like the hunk he is today in the snapshot. Rachel however looked just as beautiful as she does now. She teased him, “Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople,” in the caption, referring to the necklace he was wearing.

“Obviously, he gets super famous and he’s always been extremely talented…even in high school,” she continued. “I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York. We’re super nerdy…just the dorkiest picture of the both of us. But I throw it up, cause it’s funny and I think it’s so important to be able to make fun of yourself.” Rachel said as to why she shared it on the ‘gram. Rami then reached out to her with a very curt message, as he “didn’t like the picture of himself.”

Rachel Bilson
Unlike Rami, Rachel was a hottie even back in high school. She’s seen here at the Christian Siriano NYFW Fall/Winter show on Feb. 6, 2020. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

“I don’t usually check my DM’s on my Instagram…maybe a week goes by and I actually look and I have a message from Rami. But it wasn’t like, ‘Hey! How are you?!’ It was straight to: ‘I would really appreciate if you take that down. I’m a really private person,'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, s–t! OK.’ I get really hot and start sweating. I’m all nervous, like, ‘Oh god! What did I do?’ He was a really good friend, it’s a funny picture…you know? I don’t take myself that seriously.”‘

However, other folks thought Rachel did Rami wrong, as the photo of him was less than flattering. “I’m friends with his stylist and she was like, ‘Well it’s not a great picture of him,'” Rachel said. Even the creator of The O.C. Josh Schwartz told his old pal Rachel that she was in the wrong posting the photo. “It was right before the Oscars and I remember Josh Schwartz being like, ‘You did him dirty. He’s about to be nominated.'”

Rachel tried to make things right by Rami, but never heard back from him, which left her “super bummed.” “I was like, I guess I should’ve found something more flattering,” the actress said in retrospect “But I removed it and I even wrote to him a really nice message: ‘I’m so sorry. Go get the Oscar! You’re doing amazing.’ And I never hear anything back, which is fine. But I was super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends.”