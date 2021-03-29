Joe Giudice & Daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, & Audriana, 12, Wear Matching Outfits

See Joe Giudice and his four girls in white shirts & blue jeans during their reunion in the Bahamas!

Joe Giudice couldn’t be happier to be reunited with his four girls, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Giudice. In a series of photos shared by Milania Giudice, 15, on March 28, Joe and his daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12 — posed together wearing matching outfits! The first photo in the carousel post featured the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, and the Giudice girls rocking white shirts and blue jeans.

Naturally, each of Joe’s daughters put their own unique spin on the look. “Love the matching outfits,” Teresa commented on the photo, which you can see above. Joe and his daughters all appeared so incredibly happy to be reunited. Joe has been in the Bahamas since January 2021, after being deported to Italy in October 2019 following a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

But the highlight of his time in the tropical location has definitely been spending time with his children. Just based on the series of photos and videos Milania shared to Instagram, the girls have been having a blast with their dad. Whether they’re spending time at the beach, or having a family meal together, it’s clear that they are making memories that will last a lifetime.

Joe is very close to his daughters, and that couldn’t have been more apparent when he last saw two of his girls, Gia and Milania, in November 2020. “It’s just been over a week since Gia and Milania left Italy, but Joe misses his girls like crazy already. He’s incredibly thankful they were able to come and visit with him because it’s been almost a year since he’s been able to hug them and hold them in his arms,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife after the highly anticipated reunion.

“He’s beyond grateful they came to see him, but it also breaks his heart when they leave. He would love to figure out when Gabby and Audriana can come out next, and a trip with all his girls together when it’s safe would be a dream come true.” Simply based on what fans have seen, it looks like Joe’s wish came true after all.