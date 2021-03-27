Cardi B Shouts Out Gia Giudice’s ‘Sad Song’ & ‘RHONJ’ Star Says It’s ‘Unreal’

Cardi B tweeted lyrics to Gia Giudice’s epic tune ‘Sad Song’ in a tweet and the reality star didn’t hesitate to react and request a ‘meet up.’

Cardi B, 28, showed love for Gia Giudice, 20, on Mar. 26 in an eye-catching tweet. The rapper shared lyrics to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s “Sad Song”, which was featured on the reality series, and the latter called the shout-out “unreal.” The online exchange was captured by the Comments by Bravo Instagram account.

Thinking about deleting this app until I drop my next little project …but then again where I’m going to hear ‘wakin up in the morning thinkin about so many things I just wish things will get better ‘?,” Cardi’s tweet read.

“this is unreal!! CARDI I’m in Bahamas let’s meet up,” Gia’s response read.

Once Cardi and Gia’s comments went public, social media followers couldn’t help but express their hopes that the two ladies do end up getting together and some even suggested a collaboration. “Give us “Gia’s Sad Song (the Cardi B Remix)” IMMEDIATELY. I’ll even take a Milania [Giudice] feature/throw in a verse of ‘Can’t Wait to Grow Up’,” correspondent Brice Sander wrote while another user exclaimed, “Please make this happen!”

“Put Gia on a remix of WAP @iamcardib. The people demand it,” a third user wrote while a fourth Gia fan gushed, “I’m glad so many people are finally appreciating gias sad song like we do.” Many more pointed out Gia’s talent and showed excitement for her recognition.

Cardi’s love for Gia’s song comes after the specific set of lyrics she tweeted went viral on TikTok. Many users used the sound clip from the song to share videos in which they recalled some of their most embarrassing moments and it’s become somewhat of a real sensation. Whether they were remembering cringeworthy middle school photoshoots or showing off clips of tough jobs, various people have proved the words have been beneficial when it comes to expressing their feelings.

Gia’s song first appeared on the RHONJ way back in 2011 so it’s a major throwback. A definite oldie but goodie!