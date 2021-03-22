Jonas Brothers’ Youngest Bro Frankie, 20, Confesses To Thinking About Suicide Before Getting Sober

Frankie Jonas bravely revealed that he once struggled with suicidal thoughts while dealing with a drug and alcohol addiction.

Frankie Jonas opened up on TikTok about experiencing suicidal thoughts while he was in the throes of an alcohol and drug addiction. Finally getting sober “saved” his life, the youngest Jonas brother, 20, said in his March 22 video. “This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” Frankie said.

“I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened,” the Columbia University student said, adding that undergoing treatment for his addictions “saved” him. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today.”

Frankie was cited for possession of marijuana outside of a Nashville convenience store in November 2016, when he was just 16. He is celebrating a year and a half of sobriety this month. Frankie revealed the happy news on TikTok on March 10 after a fan asked him for tips to get sober. “It’s, like, one of the biggest blessings and most incredible and hardest journeys of my life,” he said.

“The first step is acceptance,” Frankie explained. “And if it’s really something you want, you know, right now AA and all those sorts of programs are all online, so you can kind of do whatever. Just look up Intergroup or those sorts of resources to find Zoom meetings. It’s easy. You just have to accept that you need help and that there’s other people who can help you. So, hopefully that helps. All the love in the world.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).