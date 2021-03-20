Khloe Kardashian Pulls Down Her Boyfriend Jeans To Reveal String Bikini In Sexy New Pic

Khloe Kardashian has proudly flaunted her toned physique in a new snap, while promoting her latest Good American line of jeans and swimwear.

Khloe Kardashian is totally summer ready! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has revealed she’s launching new bikinis and swimsuits as part of her latest Good American drop, and posed for a sultry new snap to promote the line. “Good Swim x Good 90s Denim,” she captioned a March 19 snap, in which she modeled a pair of light wash denim jeans and a nude bikini. The 36-year-old fashion mogul pulled her jeans down to reveal her toned abs and fit physique, while wearing the beige triangle bikini top and matching string bottoms.

She tossed her head to one side, allowing her long brown locks to cascade past her shoulder, and accessorized with a thick, diamond chain necklace. Khlo also wore a pair of sparkling stud earrings, and a nude shade on her plump lips. It comes just two days after she shared another promo pic for the swimwear line, and her on-again/off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson a was absolutely drooling. “New good swim out TOMORROW,” Khlo captioned the post, while the NBA star jumped into the comments section, to drop a series of heart eye emojis, red hearts, and drooling emojis.

Recently, the pair revealed on the Season 20 premiere of KUWTK that they had successfully made embryos, despite their past relationship issues. Fans would recall that nearly one year ago, the reality star learned that freezing her eggs was the best option for any future plans to give two-year-old daughter True Thompson a sibling. “The doctor is really happy with the amount of follicles I have at the moment so this is going to be the perfect month to start hormone injections,” she shared in an April 2020 episode of the reality show.

Flash forward to 2021, and Khloe revealed the pair were successfully on track to give True a sibling. “Hopefully, they will all be healthy and perfect to move forward with a pregnancy,” Khloe told Kim Kardashian, 40, after her egg-retrieving appointment, noting that she was hoping to give birth to another girl. “My thing is that I think girls need sisters. Then I would do a boy next. Like, I want the girls close in age.”