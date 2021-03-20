24 Stars Slaying In Blazers & Jackets With Nothing Underneath: Zendaya & More

Stars like Zendaya, January Jones and more are making blazers a super sexy trend by wearing the low-cut look with nothing underneath.

Blazers and jackets aren’t only meant for covering up these days! In fact, so many stars have figured out ways to spruce up their suit and jacket looks by going shirtless underneath. Everyone from Zendaya to Kristen Stewart to January Jones and more have tried the daring trend. Whether it’s on the red carpet, in an Instagram selfie or out and about, this look can work in a number of different ways!

Zendaya

Zendaya nailed the shirtless trend attending the Save the Children’s Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children on September 12, 2019. The Euphoria star sported an ivory pantsuit with subtle jewelry including hoop earrings and a statement ring. Zendaya added to the smoldering look with a pop of color, fashioning a bold red lip to finish off the tailored ensemble. The simple look was accented by a thick stripe running down the sides of Zendaya’s pant leg and accents around the collar of her blazer.

January Jones

In March 2021, January turned heads on Instagram with a racy mirror selfie. In the pic, she wore a leather jacket, which was left completely unzipped to reveal that she had nothing on underneath. The look definitely gave ‘quarantine vibes’ amidst the coronavirus, and January joked about her outfit in the photo’s caption. “I’m so out of practice,” she admitted. “Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on…is that sufficent? Also does it feel more like ‘date night’ or ‘Target run’?”

Halsey

Halsey often makes bold choices for her red carpet looks, and this was definitely one of them. At the 2017 Grammys, she wore an all-blue satin outfit, which featured high-waisted pants and a jacket that was completely left undone. The jacket seemed to be held tightly in place by some double-stick tape, because there was definitely a major wardrobe malfunction at risk here! However, Halsey slayed the outfit, and confidently rocked it like a pro as she posed for red carpet pics.

But these celebs are just the beginning of a ton of bold looks to check out. Click through the gallery above to see more celebrities going shirtless under jackets and blazers!