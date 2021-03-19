Elizabeth Olsen’s Powerful Mantra That She Learned From Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley Goes Viral

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen passed down a mantra to Elizabeth Olsen that is now going viral on TikTok. Even ‘GOT’ star Sophie Turner raved over the important ‘sentence.’

Elizabeth Olsen shared an excellent mantra, courtesy of her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, that all women should be using. The WandaVision star actually shared the powerful phrase on theoffcamerashow in Jan. 2021, but it didn’t start going viral until a TikTok fan account called @hannaeelisabeth shared a clip from the interview on March 15. “Is there a mantra or a rule that you learned from your family that sort of still holds true in the way that you conduct yourself, or the way you conduct business?,” the interviewee asked Elizabeth, 32.

“I think there are two things,” the Avengers star began. It was the first quote, however, that resonated most with fans: “Something my sisters always say — Which might have come from my father at one point? My dad? I don’t know — is that ‘no’ is a full sentence.”

“And I really like that,” Elizabeth continued. “Especially as a woman, you can just say ‘no,’ and I just really like that in all aspects of life.” Sophie Turner liked that mantra too! The 25-year-old Game of Thrones star shared the TikTok clip on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I love this.”

So, what was Olsen mantra No. 2? “And then the other thing, because my dad is a golfer…the mind of a golfer is like the mind of a Buddhist,” the actress said and laughed, before adding, “You have to be really present and you have to really let go of your last hand, if it’s bad or if it’s good. It doesn’t matter, you can’t have an attachment to it. And my dad would always say to try and beat your last best score, that you’re only competing against yourself.” You can watch the full interview clip above!

The source of this piece of wisdom may come as a surprise to some fans, since many people were apparently unaware that Elizabeth was related to the famous twins who played Michelle Tanner on the ’80s-’90s sitcom Full House. Perhaps due to the immense popularity of Elizabeth’s new Disney+ show WandaVision, which just premiered in Jan. 2021, Elizabeth’s relation to the Olsen twins went viral in February. We’re barely out of March, and the 34-year-old fashion designers have already made their little sister go viral twice.