Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Split After 5 Mos. Of Dating: ‘It Was Never That Serious’

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye have seemingly called it quits after ‘having fun’ for five months. Learn more!

Krisin Cavallari and Jeff Dye have gone their separate ways. The Very Cavallari alum, 34, and comedian, 38, decided to call off their romance after roughly five months of dating. “It was never that serious to begin with,” a source told E! News. “She was having fun.” Throughout their short-lived romance, Kristin and Jeff were often spotted out and about together. And it all started in October 2020.

The former couple was seen getting cozy in Chicago during an outing in the fall of 2020, nearly six months after Kristin and her former husband of roughly seven years, Jay Cutler, filed for divorce in April. Weeks into their romance, sources shared with HollywoodLife that Kristin and Jeff were “inseparable.” The relationship appeared to get even more serious when the two were spotted taking a trip together.

In December 2020, the twosome took a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, where they were noticeably flirty and affectionate with one another. Roughly two months after their excursion, Kristin seemingly sent Jeff an early Valentine’s Day message to her beau. “Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year. I want tequila, a beach and [the] Secret Rose candle at Uncommon James. … PS. T minus 12 days. You’ve got this,” Kristin wrote on a template from Instagram.

Jeff returned the adorable love note with his own! “Dear K, You can skip the distance this year. I want drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James,” the comedian quipped, signing the note, “XOXO, Jeffy.” While Kristin and Jeff’s romance seemed to be flourishing, the reality TV star was still balancing this new transition in her life as she and Jay continue to co-parent their children.

Kristin and Jay share three little ones — Camden Jack Cutler, 8, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and Saylor James Cutler, 5. Following their split, the couple went through a difficult custody battle, before finally reaching an agreement in May 2020. They’ve also spent time together during holidays, and have been making their relationship work as they enter new chapters of their lives.