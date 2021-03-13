’90 Day Fiance’ Preview: Rebecca Fights With Zied Over Him Wanting To Move Out

Rebecca and Zied don’t see eye-to-eye about him moving out during Ramadan in this EXCLUSIVE ’90 Day Fiance’ preview. Rebecca asks Zied to not make her ‘feel guilty’ about this situation.

“We don’t have the money for you to move out,” Rebecca, 49, tells Zied, 27, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 14 episode of 90 Day Fiance. Zied is adamant that he “can’t stay” with Rebecca if they’re unmarried during Ramadan. If he can’t stay with Rebecca’s daughter, Tiffany, Zied wants to know a solution.

“My solution is to not get married before Ramadan, and you would stay with me,” Rebecca says. “That’s my solution. You always do that to me. You ask me, okay, what’s the solution? The solution is what I wanted to do to begin with — not get married.”

Rebecca and Zied continue to fight over this. Zied explains that you can’t do anything throughout the month of Ramadan. “You can’t drink. You can’t stay with your girlfriend in one home,” he says. Rebecca quips, “So you’re a strict Muslim one month out of the year?” Zied rolls his eyes.

Zied stresses that he wants to marry Rebecca and have a “beautiful life” with her. “You understand it’s not that I don’t want to marry you,” he tells Rebecca.

Rebecca explains her side of things. “My goal when you got here was to spend as much time with you as possible before we got married,” she says. That’s the whole purpose of the visa. So don’t make me feel guilty because I want exactly what this is for.” Rebecca is set in her ways, but so is Zied.

Rebecca and Zied were first featured on Before the 90 Days. Zied’s conservative religious beliefs have caused conflicts in the past with them. This has led to Rebecca becoming suspicious that she is being scammed again, just like her last marriage to a foreigner. 90 Day Fiance season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.