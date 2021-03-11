JWoww’s Ex Roger Mathews Reacts To Her Engagement & Apologizes For Their ‘Nasty’ Public Divorce

JWoww’s ex Roger Mathews revealed how ‘happy’ he is for his former wife following her engagement!

No hard feelings here! Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley‘s ex-husband, Roger Mathews, revealed during the latest recording of his podcast Champ & The Tramp how he feels about the Jersey Shore star’s engagement to Zack Clayton. “I’m happy for her,” Roger shared with enthusiasm, in a clip of the recording session obtained by TMZ. “I’m happy for them. I don’t know Zack well,” Roger confessed, however, he did reveal that what he does know of him comes directly from his kids.

“He’s good to my children, Jenni seems very happy, they seem very happy together, and I have no reason to have any beef with him, whatsoever. And I’m happy for Jenni,” he graciously continued. Jenni and Roger married in October 2015 and share two children together, daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4. Jenni filed for divorce from Roger in December 2018, and it was finalized by August 2019. Roger actually brought up the former couple’s divorce, and even addressed how difficult it was on both of them.

“We went through our sh*t,” Roger explained. “We went through some nasty sh*t as many divorces are, but we live very public lives,” he shared. “I take an incredible amount of responsibility for that,” Roger candidly said. “I did sh*t I should’ve never done. [I’m] sorry for it, I went through the channels that I think I had to go through to become a better person and work on myself. So, why am I gonna resent it?” Roger went on.

“Our time together is over, with the exception of being parents to two wonderful kids. I would never…not want her to move on with her life and be happy. I’m happy for them, truly,” he said. Roger concluded his thoughtful words by saying that Zack is “a good guy,” adding that he wishes Jenni “all the best.”

Roger’s response to Jenni’s engagement comes roughly two days after Jenni revealed on March 9 that Zack proposed to her at the Empire State Building in New York City on February 27. “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building,” Jenni began the caption to her Instagram post, which featured the couple sharing a loving kiss with Jenni’s stunning engagement ring featured on her left ring finger. “You’re my forever.”