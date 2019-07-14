JWoww Celebrates Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday With Estranged Husband Roger Mathews & BF

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley took to Instagram on July 13 to share some sweet videos and pics of the moment she brought out a cake and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her five-year-old daughter Meilani along with her estranged husband Roger Mathews and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and her estranged husband Roger Mathews, 44, put aside their differences on July 13 to celebrate their daughter Meilani‘s 5th birthday and it was a truly memorable moment. Jenni shared some videos and pics on her Instagram of the special day, which also included her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, and in one of them, she can be seen coming out of the house and walking towards an outside table while bringing out a colorful mermaid-themed cake. The Jersey Shore star starts singing “Happy Birthday” to an excited Meilani, who sits at the table along with her father Roger, who can be seen holding his sleeping two-year-old son Greyson, who he also shares with Jenni. Zack follows behind to hand Jenni a lighter for the cake as they all then sit down.

After they finished singing, Meilani blew out the big number 5 candle before Jenni asked her if she made a wish. Roger then proceeded to joke about their singing. “I don’t think we nailed the song very well, what do you think?” he asks Jenni. “It was God-awful,” she replied. Despite the bad singing, Jenni expressed her love for Meilani through the caption of the video and thanked the cake creator, Confections of a Rockstar. “Happy birthday baby girl 🎉🎉🎉 @meilanimathews 🎉🥰🥰🎉 @confectionsofarockstar you did it again 🧜‍♀️,” the caption read.

Meilani’s birthday moment comes as quite the surprise to Jenni and Roger fans since the two are known for publicly having issues, including Jenni’s abuse accusations of Roger, during their marriage. Now that they’re separated (they split in Sept. 2018), however, and Jenni is happily dating Zack, an old family friend who, oddly enough, attended Jenni and Roger’s wedding in 2015, things seem to be better than ever.

We hope to see more of these types of adorable family moments between Jenni and Roger again in the future! It’s great to see them getting along and co-parenting to the best of their abilities.