Gabby Douglas Reveals Why She ‘Turned Down’ Joining ‘DWTS’ Before Winning ‘Masked Dancer’

Gabby Douglas, 25, recently took home the top prize during The Masked Dancer finale, and is reflecting on her big win! The Olympic gold medalist, who stunned the world with her gymnastics talent, is equally as incredible on the dance floor. “I’m going to keep [dancing] and I’m definitely going to keep improving my style of dancing,” she told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview after winning the competition. Gabby also revealed whether Dancing With The Stars could be in her future. “We’ll see,” she began.

“It’s so crazy because even every olympics, even college gymnastics will shine light across gymnastics or visa versa and so you see every olympics, the code would change and even the style of gymnastics would change. It’s always changing, so we’ll see where it’s going to be in a few years,” she said, adding, “I’m still realizing the impact that I made even within the sport because it happened so fast and I just take it all in stride … so much has happened and honestly, I’m so grateful, but I’m realizing the fullness of what I did in the sport of gymnastics.”

Gabby also revealed that she loves everything about the sport — even the grueling hours. “I love hard work and my favorite part was competing and inviting everyone,” she explained. “That’s why I literally loved The Masked Dancer because it’s inviting everyone into that energy, into that hard work and inspiring them. It’s literally going outside yourself and inspiring people in their daily lives.”