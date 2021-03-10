Emma Watson Debuts Bobbed Hair Makeover: See Her Shorter Locks – Before & After Pics

Check out Emma Watson’s newly bobbed hair with these before and after photos!

Emma Watson might be embracing a modern take on the roaring ’20s, because the star is rocking a bold new bob! The Harry Potter alum, 30, was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on March 10, following an appointment she had at a tailor’s shop. Emma looked cool, calm, and collected on the warm, sunny day, rocking a pair of black joggers, sandals, a light gray sweater, and a brand new hairstyle! Just check out before and after pics of her below.

The actress and activist fashioned a bobbed haircut with her natural coloring and subtle waves. Emma’s new ‘do appeared to have a part that was just off-center, and she looked great. Naturally, Emma wore a black face mask while she was out, ensuring her own safety as well as those around her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hairstyle is a departure from Emma’s recent look.

Prior to her haircut, Emma was seen sporting a longer cut, with the ends of her hair subtly brushing her shoulders and upper back, much like in the photo of the star from 2018 featured below. It’s actually been quite some time since fans have seen Emma out and about. The last time the Little Women star was seen out, Emma sparked some engagement speculation by wearing a ring on her left hand ring finger. Of course, there hasn’t been any confirmation as to whether Emma and her partner, Leo Robinton, are making any major plans for the future. In fact, fans have been far more interested in knowing whether Emma’s career as an actress will continue!

Fans began speculating at the end of February that Emma was officially retiring from acting, after a story circulated that suggested she was simply planning the trajectory of her personal life and forgoing any new film projects. Fortunately, those rumors were quickly squashed. “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” Emma’s manager at Untitled Entertainment, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly on February 25.

Thankfully, we can all breathe a sigh of relief! Emma’s career seemed to be entering a whole new chapter in recent years. Since her Harry Potter days, Emma has worked with famed directors like Oscar winner Sofia Coppola (2013’s The Bling Ring), been a Disney princess (2017’s Beauty & The Beast), and appeared in a film that was nominated for Best Picture (2019’s Little Women). Of course, Emma is also busy with her work and dedication to feminism and combating social injustice. Wherever her career takes her next, we’re happy to see Emma happy, healthy, and looking fab with a fun new ‘do!