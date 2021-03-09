Watch

Prince Charles Dodges Questions About Prince Harry & Meghan In First Public Appearance Since Interview

Shutterstock/MEGA
Prince Charles at The British Embassy Prince Charles attends a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence, Tokyo, Japan - 23 Oct 2019 His Royal Highness will be the guest of honour at a reception to celebrate UK-Japan partnerships hosted by British Ambassador HE Paul Madden at his Residence. His Royal Highness will greet guests, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Taro Aso, in the Residence Garden. Before departure, His Royal Highness will make closing remarks. The British Embassy and British Council in Japan are running a ‘UK in JAPAN 2019-20' campaign until the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in September 2020. The campaign will showcase the best of UK business, culture, science and education, and work to deepen existing, and create new partnerships between the UK and Japan. The reception will serve as the opening of ‘UK House’ which will host a series of events throughout the year-long campaign. Food and drink from all corners of the UK including Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb will be served with a Japanese twist.
Prince Charles attends a service of Thanksgiving at St. Barnabas' Anglican Cathedral Prince Charles visit to The Solomon Islands - 24 Nov 2019 Prince Charles arrived to the cathedral and was greeted by the Archbishop of Melanesia, The Most Reverend George Takeli and the Governor-General of the Solomon Islands, The Right Reverend Sir David Vunagi. After the service concluded, he met the Sisters of the Christian Care Centre and members of the congregation.
Prince Charles during a reception at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visit to New Zealand - 20 Nov 2019 The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is one of the most significant sites in the history of New Zealand. The Treaty is regarded as New Zealand’s founding document, and enshrines the relationship between Maori and the Crown. Prince Charles was the last Royal visitor to the Grounds in 1994.
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visit to New Zealand - 20 Nov 2019 The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is one of the most significant sites in the history of New Zealand. The Treaty is regarded as New Zealand’s founding document, and enshrines the relationship between Maori and the Crown. Prince Charles was the last Royal visitor to the Grounds in 1994. View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

No comment! When Prince Charles was asked what he thought about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview, the British royal decided to keep mum!

Prince Charles was spotted leaving a coronavirus vaccine clinic at Jesus House church in London on Tuesday (March 9), marking the first time the 72-year-old Prince of Wales was seen in public since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reporters were waiting for Charles as he left the medical facility, including ITV’s Lizzie Robinson. “Sir, can I ask, what did you think of the interview?” she says, as Charles looks back at her. He supposedly “chuckled and carried on walking,” according to the Daily Express’ royal correspondent, Richard Palmer.

Harry, 36, brought up his father during the March 7 interview, specifically how Charles stopped taking his calls during their decision to step down from royal life. When asked why Charles stopped talking to him, the Duke of Sussex said, “Because I took matters into my own hands. It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar,” added Harry. “He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. But, at the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.” During the interview, Harry said that he and Charles were in contact again.

Prince Charles tours the village of Fishlake during a visit to South Yorkshire in 2019 (Shutterstock)

Similarly, Meghan, 39, has a fractured relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. During the sit-down interview, the former Suits actress spoke about how she felt “betrayed” when Thomas spoke to the notorious British tabloids. “If we’re going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when we were told by the comms team that this was going to be a story coming out … We called my dad and I asked him, and he said ‘No, absolutely not [I didn’t talk to the tabloids].’… I said, ‘I just need you to tell me the truth and we can help. And he wasn’t able to do that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their sit-down with Oprah (Joe Pugliese/Harpo/AP/Shutterstock)

Following these remarks, Tomas appeared on the March 9 episode of Good Morning America. “I’ve apologized for this thing, what happened, at least a hundred times, or so,” he said of his prior decision to talk with the tabloids. He later said that he spoke to the press because “they’re not talking to me,” and that when Harry and Meghan “decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press.”