Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes That The Queen Should Do ‘Red Table Talk’ After Harry & Meghan Talked To Oprah

Jada Pinkett Smith has seen the jokes, and she’s all about it: get Queen Elizabeth on ‘Red Table Talk’ after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview!

There’s some serious healing that needs to happen. When you’re mired in controversy, there’s only one place you can go: Red Table Talk. The internet erupted in jokes that Queen Elizabeth should pay a visit to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s show after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. Jada’s more than ready to make it happen when the Queen’s available for a little chat!

Jada, 49, posted a photoshopped meme a fan made showing the Queen sitting at the infamous red table with herself and her daughter/co-host Willow Smith. The Queen, who has replaced Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris in the photo, doesn’t look exactly thrilled to be there. Jada captioned the post, “I can’t wit ya’ll!!!! @redtabletalk,” adding a crying-laughing emoji. If the Queen were to actually appear on Red Table Talk, she would be in for a rough time.

Jada, Willow, and Adrienne are known for their tough lines of questioning and never hold back when it comes to tackling awkward conversations. That goes doubly for Adrienne. Gammy vs. Gammy? We’d pay to see that happen. Fans called for Jada to be brought in after Harry and Meghan’s revealing interview, during which they told Oprah horrific details about being part of the royal family.

While they never named Harry’s grandmother explicitly in their accusations, she’s the head of “The Firm,” as they called it. Meghan, who faced racism and abuse by the British press, told Oprah that she was suicidal at one point. When she asked for help, she was told that it wasn’t allowed because of how it would make the family look. Meghan and Harry also claimed that not giving their son, Archie, a title wasn’t their decision, as it was played in the press.

They were also told that Archie wouldn’t receive a protective detail. And there were “also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might when he’s born.” Meghan declined to name the person who brought this up to her, but Harry later stated that it wasn’t his grandparents. There’s no doubt that Jada could get the Queen to tell her who it was, though.