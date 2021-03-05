Jimmy Fallon: See Inside His $15m Triplex Penthouse Apartment In New York City — Pics

Late night TV host Jimmy Fallon has listed his eclectic New York City apartment, which features a salon room, a gas fireplace, and a vintage bar area, for $15 million.

If you’re in the market for a one-of-a-kind apartment, and have $15 million on hand, Jimmy Fallon‘s New York City triplex could be for you! The Tonight Show host has listed his eclectic three story penthouse, which is located in Manhattan’s Gramercy area, and it boasts many unique features. The Saturday Night Live alum, 46, is selling the 4,950-square-foot property which has undergone extensive renovations over the years. It now boasts six bedrooms, a colorful kitchen, unique light fixtures, and plenty of art on the walls. Interestingly, his walk-in pantry was once used as a recording studio, so it’s totally soundproof.

The apartment also has a hidden playroom for his young kids, Winnie, 7, and Frannie, 6, which is accessible through a secret door in the walk-in-pantry. Of course, it isn’t a regular playroom, it features a chalkboard wall, a set of monkey bars and an intercom to the upstairs playroom. “I always like a secret bookshelf or a secret room,” the talk show host told The Wall Street Journal in a new interview. He revealed the apartment also has a “salon room,” equipped with a vintage bar and a gas fireplace. As for the other amenities, it has two walk-in closets, a steam shower, and a separate room with a soaking tub.

Jimmy first purchased the apartment, which was inititally a one-bedroom, in 2002 for $850,000. Over the years, he and his wife Nancy Juvonen bought more units in the building, spending an overall $5.8 million on the five apartments. He and Nancy are planning to make their Long Island home, where Jimmy has been broadcasting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition during the COVID-19, their permanent home base.

However, Jimmy revealed he would still be making time to visit Manhattan. “I’m a lifelong New Yorker, you’ll still see me at restaurants, Knicks games and Broadway shows,” he told the outlet. “My job is here, my studio is here and a piece of my heart is here. My life will still revolve around this city.”