Bella Thorne Rocks Short Shorts & Unbuttoned Top While Lip Syncing New Song ‘Shake It’

Bella Thorne
gotpap/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne jammed out on Instagram in the tiniest shorts and unbuttoned shirt to her new single, ‘Shake It’. Fans were loving it!

Bella Thorne can shake it! The singer and actress, 23, got flirty on Instagram with a cute video showing herself shimmying and lip synching to her new single while wearing an ultra sexy outfit: an oversized red flannel with only the top button fastened, and a pair of high-waisted black leather short shorts. And no, Bella wasn’t wearing anything underneath that open flannel.

 

The Babysitter star captioned the March 3 post, “ITS A BANGER thanks for all the love on SHAKE IT you guys are amazing!!!!” She added a red heart emoji. Her fans flooded the comments section with major love for the song and her outfit. “Get it girlll,” one fan wrote accompanied by flame emojis. “Shake it go on!!!” another fan commented, leaving lots of heart emojis.

“Shake It,” Bella’s latest hit, dropped in February accompanied by an ultra racy music video that shows her objecting to a wedding and seducing the bride. Cue the two ladies rolling around in bed while wearing bridal white lingerie, veils, and thigh-high boots — shaking what they’ve got, of course. It’s a must-see, frankly.

Bella Thorne spotted out and about in Los Angeles while rocking short shorts, 6/5/19 (gotpap/ Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Bella’s new Instagram comes shortly after she opened up about her Disney Channel days in a candid interview. The actress revealed that she and Zendaya didn’t get along at first when they began filming their show Shake It Up. “[It was hard] not having someone pitted against you [before] and then all of a sudden, now everyone is pitting you against each other. That fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season,” she told Us Weekly.