‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Maci Bookout Pees On Herself & Cheyenne Floyd Makes A Big Announcement

After 11 years of ‘Teen Mom’, we thought we had seen it all. But the March 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ proved otherwise when Maci literally peed on herself.

While we certainly appreciate all the drama that Teen Mom OG provides us week after week, we also love those rare moments when the show leaves us in a fit of laughter. And that’s why the hilarious March 2 episode of the series will always hold a special place in our hearts, as Maci Bookout literally peed on herself while running a 5K for the very first time.

The unexpected moment happened while Maci was running 3.2 miles around a park. She revealed that she never ran a 5K before, but she wanted to do whatever she could to raise awareness for PCOS. And since COVID put a pause on the normal 5K challenge, Maci did one herself.

She wasn’t sure if she could finish the 5K, but when husband Taylor McKinney pledged to donate $1500 if she completed it in 33 minutes, she was all in. She just didn’t anticipate peeing on herself, which she did halfway through the race. She later stopped to clean herself in a creek, but Maci still finished in time and Taylor ended up donating the full amount he had promised.

Tonight on #TeenMomOG, it’s @itskcheyenne’s birthday week! Except she’s the one with the surprise for her loved ones… 🤰💝 pic.twitter.com/UiTtCbMzjP — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Cheyenne Floyd learned she’s pregnant and expecting another baby with Zach Davis, so they thought her birthday party would be the best time and place to share the news with all of their loved ones. Cheyenne said she was nervous to tell everyone, but when everyone found out, they all jumped for joy and congratulated the happy couple. Even little Ryder seemed excited to become a big sister again, as she rested her head on mommy’s stomach after hearing the news.

As for the other Teen Mom OG stars, Amber Portwood fired back after she was body-shamed and called “ugly”, Catelynn Lowell looked into renting out a space for her new business until COVID threw a wrench in her plans, and Mackenzie McKee finally arrived in Florida with her three kids after recently learning that husband Josh wanted to join them. She’s just not sure whether she’s ready for him to join them or not.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.