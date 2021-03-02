Emma Roberts Rocks Short Shorts To Kick Off The Morning 2 Mos. After Giving Birth – See Pic

Emma Roberts looked super cute in a new photo she posted to Instagram to start off her week! Check out the new mom wearing short shorts just two months after welcoming her infant son!

Emma Roberts was ready to start off her week with pep in her step and coffee in her cup! The stunning actress, 30, took to Instagram on the morning of Monday, March 1, and couldn’t have looked cuter in her little outfit. Emma was totally ready for a nice, easy, breezy Monday morning. She sported a pair of blue and cream short shorts and a long sleeve sweatshirt that read “PLAY” and held her coffee mug high up in the air!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

The Scream Queens alum made a funny face for the photo, too. She stuck out her tongue as she made her way down a set of stairs just outside a gorgeous, green garden. “Good morning,” she captioned her pic, adding sunshine and coffee cup emojis. Fans absolutely loved the snap, which totally brightened everyone’s Monday! It’s hard to believe that Emma sported this fun and funky look just two months after welcoming her precious baby boy, Rhodes Robert Hedlund!

Emma welcomed her son, whom she shares with BF Garret Hedlund, in late December 2020. Thus far, Emma has posted very few photos of her precious little guy, but what she has let her fans see is absolutely too sweet for words. On January 12, Emma officially confirmed the birth of her son on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself cradling her little one while wearing a beautiful orange sherbet dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she began the caption to her post. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she added, revealing the name she and Garret chose to give their baby boy. Another photo that Emma shared with her fans featured little Rhodes getting some reading done with his mom!

The photo, posted on January 25, featured Emma nearly falling asleep after a fun day with her baby boy. The black and white image also showed that Rhodes was already well-advanced when it came to the reading material he’s been checking out. “Rhodes meet Joan,” Emma captioned the snap, featuring the book Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion. It’s so fun to see Emma come into her own as a mom, without losing any part of the fun, spunky, and stylish star that she is! We cannot wait to see more from her in the near future!