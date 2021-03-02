‘Black-ish’ Sneak Peek: Dre’s Gets Laughed At Over His Biggie Song Idea — Watch

Dre thinks he’s come up with a game-changing idea to incorporate hip hop into his pitch in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘black-ish,’ but his colleagues end up laughing at him!

Dre is really feeling hip hop and wants everyone else to feel it, too. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 2 episode of black-ish, Dre presents his latest ad idea to the team. He explains how the ad starts with a shot of a sandwich, and a dad later taking a bite of the sandwich. When the dad takes the bite, he wants Biggie Smalls’ hit “Hypnotize” to be playing.

When Dre plays the iconic song, he thinks his idea is a total hit. “My special set of skills was getting it done yet again,” Dre says. “I had them eating out of the palm of my hand! I was hip hop and hip hop was me. And we were both going to live forever.” Charlie’s feeling it, and so is Josh.

Suddenly, Dre notices that other members of the team are laughing at him. This takes Dre by surprise. It was not the reaction he was expecting. Dre may need to catch up with the times. No disrespect to Biggie, though.

The synopsis for the March 2 episode reads: “In trying to prove to Diane that hip-hop isn’t dead, Dre realizes he may be more out of touch with current trends and his clients than he thought. Meanwhile, Jack thinks that he has somehow become Bow’s best friend now that Junior is too busy with his new girlfriend.”

The long-running ABC series recently earned a number of NAACP Image Awards nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Deon Cole, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, and Marsai Martin all scored acting nods as well. The awards show will air on March 27 across all ViacomCBS Networks. Black-ish season 7 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC, followed by an all-new episode of the black-ish spinoff, mixed-ish.