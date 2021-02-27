‘Borat’ Star Sacha Baron Cohen, 49, Goes For A Shirtless Dip In Australia — See Pics

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted going for a swim at a Sydney beach, after relocating to Australia with his wife Isla Fisher.

Sacha Baron Cohen is Sydney’s newest resident! The Borat star has moved Down Under with his Australian wife, Isla Fisher and their three kids — and he’s already blending in with the locals. The British comedian, 49, was seen going for a dip on February 27, and showed off his fit physique as he went shirtless on a Sydney beach — see the pics here. He walked along the golden sand, before going for a swim in the ocean, rocking nothing but a pair of black swimming trunks.

It comes less than six months after Sacha released the long awaited sequel to the 2006 mockumentary Borat. The controversial film attracted much attention, including from Donald Trump. The then-POTUS was asked about a viral clip from the movie, which showed former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, 76, seemingly in a compromising position. Reporter Steve Herman, who was on Air Force One, said Trump claimed he had no idea what happened. “To me, he’s a creep,” he said of Sacha, adding, “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he [Sacha] tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

Just one week prior, footage emerged of Rudy Giuliani interacting with Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova. Rudy follows Maria, who is under the guise of Borat’s daughter named Tutar Sagdiyev, into a hotel room for a “drink,” per The Hollywood Reporter. The politician then asked her for her phone number, as he lied down on the bed and puts his hand down his pants.

Rudy claimed to have called the police after the interaction, upon realizing he’d been pranked. “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he tweeted. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise, he is a stone-cold liar. … As soon as I realized it was a set up, I called the police, which has been noted in [The Hollywood Reporter] article on July 8th.”