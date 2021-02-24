‘Summer House’ Preview: Kyle & Hannah Get Into A Massive Fight After He Calls Her Out

Tensions boil over in the Feb. 25 episode of ‘Summer House.’ Kyle tells Hannah that she hasn’t been pulling her weight with chores, and the conversation spirals into a huge screaming match.

Kyle Cooke calls for a house meeting and brings up to Hannah Berner that she could be doing a better job of taking care of the trash around the house. “I’ve been doing the trash,” Hannah tells Kyle in this EXCLUSIVE Summer House preview. However, video footage proves that she hasn’t been taking care of it as she should.

“Look, when I took this job, my intentions were good,” Hannah admits in her confessional. “I just didn’t realize we’d have enough trash for a small country. And also, I’m in the basement. Do you know how long it takes me to get to the trash? I can’t go up 3 flights of stairs. By that time, the trash is already full again.”

Kyle refuses to hear Hannah’s excuses. “You don’t really ever pull your weight,” he says. An offended Hannah claps back, “I’ve been doing the trash, at least once a day.” Kyle brings up that she sleeps until noon every day, while he wakes up and cleans the “f**king house” when he has to.

“Kyle, don’t be jealous because I sleep more than you,” Hannah says. Kyle quickly quips, “I’m never jealous of you. I just want to make it clear that I’m never jealous of you.” He also finds it “weird” that Hannah is bringing up jealousy and cleaning the house.

The fight between Hannah and Kyle escalates, and Amanda Batula chimes in to say that Kyle’s not coming at Hannah. And that’s when the drama ramps up a notch. “He is coming at me!” Hannah screams. “He’s yelling at me. Amanda, you can tolerate him yelling at you, but I don’t tolerate him yelling at me.”

Kyle gets angry that Hannah brought up his relationship in this middle of this fight. “Let me know when you actually are in a real relationship,” he yells to Hannah as she walks away. “You’re obsessed with Luke.” Summer House season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.