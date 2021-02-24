At Home With Nicole Miller: Fashion Designer Shows Off Her Airy NYC Loft, ‘Fabulous’ Kitchen & More

Fashion designer Nicole Miller gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE tour of her stunning Tribeca home.

Nicole Miller‘s famous for her bold, modern designs so it’s no surprise that the same aesthetic is reflected in her Tribeca loft. The iconic designer, who just expanded her eponymous brand to include an activewear line, took HollywoodLife on an EXCLUSIVE tour of her gorgeous home.

Designed by the late modernist architect Daniel Rowen, the 3,200-square-foot dream home is filled with light thanks to high ceilings and super-sized arched windows. Stark white walks are the perfect backdrop for her vibrant art collection.

“Welcome to my loft in Tribeca. We are coming into my living room and you will be able to see, it’s very high ceilings and large windows,” she shared with the camera, selfie-style. “It’s all decorated 1960s modern furniture, mostly French.”

Nicole filmed the tour amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, so there was the addition of sewing machine to her decor, to aid in her very practical pandemic pastime of making masks.

“Here is my sewing machine which I brought home because of COVID, so I could make masks. So that’s not usually here, but it is now,” she explained.

An avid collector of contemporary art, Nicole zeroed in on a few of her favorite pieces during the tour. “This is my wonderful painting from Ross Bleckner. A watercolor from Eric Fischl“, she enthused.

When it comes to time Netflix and chill, Nicole can do it in style. “I have a mini screening room here,” she shared, “and also have some great artwork. This is a fabulous piece by Matt James. This bookshelf is by Charlotte Perriand, and it has all kinds of knickknacks that I have collected from my travels.”

Nicole’s collection of art spans the globe. “This is by Julio Galan who is a Mexican artist,” she shared.

Nicole is passionate about cooking and has used the extra time at home during the pandemic to get creative in her “fabulous” kitchen. “Especially during COVID I spent a lot of time here,” she revealed.

“I’ve been experimenting with recipes from all over the world. It’s really fun to make things from Thailand and Vietnam and Malaysia and Portugal and Spain and Africa and all kinds of crazy places,” she said.

“So, you know, I guess we had to make the most of it so cooking really became a bigger passion of mine,” she continued, “even though I always a fan of cooking. Anyway, this is my kitchen. I have a SubZero refrigerator, a viking stove. I have a million spices, all kinds of things. Today I am going to make a cheese souffle.”