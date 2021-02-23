How Catelynn Baltierra’s ‘Exciting’ Pregnancy Has Helped Her & Tyler ‘Rekindle’ Their Romance

Catelynn Baltierra’s 4th pregnancy has brought her and Tyler closer than ever! The expectant parents feel as though their relationship is ‘refreshed’ and thriving as they look forward to expanding their family!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are going strong after announcing on February 22, that they’re expecting their 4th child together. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, know this is “exactly what the entire family needs,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife, exclusively. Catelynn’s pregnancy “has rekindled the love they have for each other. It is a very refreshing experience that they’re going through right now, it’s good vibes,” the insider gushed, noting that they’re “enjoying” this special time as a couple.

Catelynn, 28, and Tyler, 29, announced her 4th pregnancy with matching posts on Instagram that included a trio of touching photos. The first featured a cute snap of their daughters, who wore identical “Big Sister 2021” t-shirts. The second included a snapshot of a sonogram and the third photo showed a Clear Blue pregnancy test. “This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” Catelynn wrote in the caption of post. Meanwhile, Tyler shared, “Can’t wait for another beautiful blessing,” along with a heart and rainbow emojis.

“Catelynn and Tyler prayed for this and they are overjoyed,” a second source close to the Teen Mom OG stars told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They’ve been very open about wanting more kids and love being parents.” The reality star, who the source said is about three months along in her pregnancy, is feeling “grateful” just a few short months after revealing pregnancy loss in December 2020.

“The sadness they just went through after Catelynn’s recent miscarriage was very hard, so this pregnancy is especially good news. It’s exactly like they said in their message — they feel they have made it through a storm and they are out the other side with this good news,” the insider explained, referencing the couple’s emotional miscarriage announcement, via Facebook.

“Catelyn and Tyler have been through everything as a couple. There is nothing that they haven’t dealt with, and for them to know that they have another opportunity to be new parents is as special as things can get,” the source continued, adding, “They can’t wait to be introduced to their new child!”

On February 23, Catelynn and Tyler announced the sex of their unborn baby in a sweet gender reveal. “We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!” Catelynn told Celebuzz. The reality star added that this is “our last and final” baby “but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

Meanwhile, our second source echoed Catelynn’s statement admitting, “Everyone was hoping for a boy this time. But, at the end of the day, Tyler and Catelynn are going to love this child no matter what. They are just so grateful to be expecting, especially after just going through another miscarriage,” the source said.

Catelynn and Tyler, who’ve been together since middle school, tied the knot in August 2015 — less than one year after Nova’s birth. Fans were first introduced to the couple on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, in 2009, when Catelynn and Tyler put their then-baby girl Carly, (now 11), up for adoption. The pair still maintain a relationship with Carly’s parents to this day.