Alison Sweeney Teases Sami’s Return To ‘Days Of Our Lives’: She’s ‘Up To No Good’

The one and only Sami is headed back to Salem in 2021. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Alison Sweeney about what brings Sami to town and why ‘Days of Our Lives’ has such a special place in her heart.

Sami will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives very, very soon. When it comes to Sami and Salem, you can expect lots of drama. Alison Sweeney chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and previewed her beloved character’s return.

“You’re going to see her roll back in Salem in true Sami form, and she’s up to no good,” Alison told HollywoodLife. “Certainly, trouble is brewing. It’s super fun how it unfolds, but I think it’s a little different than the last time she came back to town. I think that you can expect Sami to be up to her old tricks, but also some new ones.”

Alison has played the role of Sami Brady since 1993. Days of Our Lives fans have watched her grow up over the years, and Salem is still so near and dear to her heart. She’s left the show at times to pursue other projects, but she’s always found her way back to Days.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. In fact, I’ve played Sami for more than half of my life. She’s so important to me,” Alison said. “She’s part of me and I just love being here, so when the producers call me and ask to talk about scheduling, I always try my best to figure out some time that I can carve out to come and do a story arc here because I have fun. I love it. I love seeing my friends. There are so many people that I grew up with here behind the scenes that are still here. Just sitting here in my dressing room now, it just feels like home. I can’t describe it. It just so fun.”

While Alison’s return date hasn’t been revealed just yet, she’s already on set filming scenes. Deidre Hall, Alison’s longtime Days co-star and onscreen mom, recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Alison. “Love working on scenes with ‘my girl,’” Deidre captioned her Feb. 22 Instagram photo. Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.