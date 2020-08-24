Alison Sweeney Returning To ‘Days Of Our Lives’; Plus More Stars Who Got Their Start On The Soap

Alison Sweeney is set to return to her iconic role as Sami Brady on ‘Days of Our Lives’ when the soap opera resumes filming next month and we’re looking back at other stars who gained a spotlight on the show.

Get ready to see Sami Brady back on Days of Our Lives because Alison Sweeney is taking back the role! The 43-year-old actress is ready to return to the daytime soap opera when it starts to film again in September, Corday Productions confirmed to Deadline. After leaving the show as a full-time cast member back in 2014, she has returned to her role for short periods of time since 2017. Her most recent return was filmed right before production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it started airing in the middle of July and will finish in late Sept.

The new deal that Alison signed will have her appearing episodes of Days of Our Lives from late 2020 through to most of 2021. The storyline she’ll be involved in will center around family and her character’s SORASed daughter Allie Horton, who is played by Lindsay Arnold. “It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” the soap’s Executive Producer Ken Corday said in a statement. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Alison’s return is definitely exciting news for Days fans. The soap is known for being a great starting point for many actors and actresses who have gone on to appear in other headline-making projects such as certain films and television shows. Celebs such as Ashley Benson, Jensen Ackles, and Lisa Rinna are just a few of the many talents who appeared in memorable roles on the long-running soap at the start of their successful careers.

Ashley played Abigail Deveraux on Days from 2004 to 2007 and three years later, went on to star as Hannah Marin on the popular show Pretty Little Liars. Jensen played the role of Eric Brady on the soap from 1997 to 2000 before he became known for starring in Supernatural. Lisa, of course, is known for her gig on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but long before that she played the role of Billie Reed on Days from 1992 until 1995 and again from 2002 until 2003 before returning for more appearances in 2012, 2013, and 2018.

