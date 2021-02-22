Joy-Anna Duggar Sparks Feud With Sister Jill By ‘Liking’ Shady Instagram Post

Joy-Anna Duggar appears to have taken sides in her sister Jill’s on-going feud with their family.

Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, recently liked an Instagram post blasting her sister Jill Duggar, 29, for airing the family’s “dirty laundry”. Back in October Jill opened up about her ongoing feud with their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She confessed in a video posted to YouTube that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, 31, are “not on the best of terms” with some members of her family.

Now it seems Joy-Anna is hitting back — by liking a post that is very critical of her big sister. Joy-Anna double tapped a Feb. 9 post on the Instagram account, DuggarBates Confessions. The post in question accused Jill of “burning bridges” and “not [behaving] very Christian” for speaking publicly about her issues with her family.

The fan-submitted confession read, “I realize Jill Duggar needs to distance herself from the family for mental health reasons, but I don’t understand why they need to make their issues with the family public. Speaking out against them publicly will burn more bridges between them.” “They say they want to repair their relationship one day, but their actions don’t reflect that,” the post continued. “If I have an issue with my family, I deal with it privately and I certainly don’t bank on it by going to media outlets and YouTube to air out the dirty laundry. It’s not very Christian if you ask me. I get the sense that Jill and Derrick need money, and this is an easy route to get that money.” Joy-Anna’s like on the scathing comment was first noticed by an eagle eyed fan who posted about it on Reddit this week. Now, fans are left questioning just how deep the feud between Jill and her family goes. It’s unclear if Jill has any support from her family or if she’s now at odds with all of them. Fortunately, the former Counting On star does have the full support of her husband. Derick has long been vocal about trouble behind the scenes in the Duggar family. In a June 2020 interview he opened up about how the couple has been “restricted” from visiting her parents’ Arkansas compound, where so much of 19 Kids And Counting and Counting On was filmed. Jill and Derick left the series that made the family so popular in 2017.

And they have no plans to return to the show. “We will not go back on the show under the circumstances that we were under at the time that we left,” Derick shared with the couple’s fans in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 7 2020. “Meaning just as a family, we have to be able to make decisions that allow us to navigate our lives and have the information and control so that we know whether or not we can even plan anything.”

Jill completely agreed, adding that “right now we have no plans to join back into the show or anything. We don’t regret leaving the show. We feel like it was the best thing for our family.” Jill and Derick married in 2014 and share two sons — Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3.