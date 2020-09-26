Jill Duggar Reveals The Special Reason Why She & Husband Derick Are Considering Adoptingbut

Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard are already parents to sons Samuel, 3 & David, 5 — but confessed they’re open to adding to their family in this new YouTube video!

Jill Duggar, 29, and husband Derick Dillard, 31, got candid about adoption in their newest YouTube video, “Q&A: Babies, Pants, Nose Ring, Tattoos & Faith” on Sept. 23. “Question number one — do you want more kids and how many?” Jill said, as Derick proceeded to answer. “Yes and it depends,” the accountant said, as his wife further explained.

“Yes, like Derick said, we would love more kids if God chooses to give us more,” the former 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On star added. “And secondly, how many? I don’t know. I don’t know that we have a number. Probably not 20 kids, ” she said, confirming she’s not going to be following in the footsteps of her parents Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54.

Jill and Derick are already parents to adorable sons Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5 — but confessed they wouldn’t rule out adoption in the future. “Derick’s mom was adopted, so adoption has always had a special place in our hearts,” Jill explained. “But again, we’re not going to rule anything out. If God has us run an orphanage or something, then maybe we’d have more than that! I don’t know…But we’ll see. We’re not saying no, never or anything yet,” she added.

Since marrying Derick in 2014, Jill has made plenty of independent decisions separate from her conservative family — including choosing to wear a nose ring, seek therapy, drink alcohol and even wear pants. “For me growing up, I always wore a skirt or a dress or whatever, but that was something that like as we were growing as a couple and kind of like, like the Bible says ‘leave and cleave,’ and kind of reevaluating things too, it definitely was not like a reactionary thing,” Jill revealed.

“I think, like, therapy’s been really helpful…but also, we haven’t changed who we are as people,” the mom-of-two also said. “As Christians, we want to have the Bible to be our standard. But I think like just growing as people and the whole ‘leave and cleave’ thing, which I know we’ve talked about before, has been helpful…You don’t just want to like not listen to anyone. But the people who are good role models to you, other fellow believers, people that are in your group, you want to listen to them, listen to their cautions, listen to that, get advice — wise advice,” she added.