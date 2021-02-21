Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Glimpses Of Daughter Khai, 5 Months, In Custom Snow Suit & More

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Story while her baby girl Khai was asleep, and shared a series of never-before-seen photos.

Gigi Hadid, 25, has kept her baby girl Khai out of the public eye since she welcomed her in September 2020. However, the supermodel took to her Instagram Story on February 21 to offer fans a rare look at her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and their life since welcoming their adorable little girl. First up, she shared a photo of Khai’s feet in tiny pajamas with the prompt, “post a picture from this date.” She added, (“doing it with dates just makes it easier/faster to find pics!! also more fun imo”). Gigi explained that Khai was napping, so she was using the downtime to share never-before-seen photos.

Khai via Gigi’s Instagram Stories 💝 21/02

That was fun @GiGiHadid ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ap4l35uDMv — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) February 21, 2021

Some of the sweet snaps included shots of the former One Direction star walking Khai in a stroller, a photo of Khai’s tiny feet in November, and a pic of the newborn wearing a pink, personalized snowsuit. “One of my favorite baby gifts,” she captioned a photo of the suit, which featured her name embroidered on the back. “From my [Tommy Hilfiger] family.”

Gigi recently appeared on the March cover of Vogue, and sat down for her first in-depth interview since becoming a mom. Gigi, who shot the cover just 10 weeks after giving birth, revealed she was comfortable in her new body. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker,” she said of her post-baby body. “I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she said. “I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”

#IG | Gigi Hadid shared these on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/O6s1b6Jh19 — Zayn Malik News (@ZaynJMNews) February 21, 2021

The new mom also opened up about her natural birth, revealing she had to “dig deep” to deal with the pain of her 14-hour labor. “I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is … I loved that,” she said. “There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.’”