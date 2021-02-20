Newsmax Anchor Greg Kelly Insults Biden’s Dog, Champ As ‘Dirty’ & Twitter Defends The ‘Good Boy’

Twitter users have slammed Newsmax host Greg Kelly after he said Joe Biden’s 12-year-old German Shepherd Champ was ‘unlike a presidential dog’.

Conservative TV host Greg Kelly has been labelled “desperate” after he ran a segment during the February 19 episode of Greg Kelly Reports, which took aim at Joe Biden’s dog, Champ. The Newsmax anchor said the 12-year-old German Shepherd looked like he came, “from the junkyard” and was “unlike a presidential dog.” He continued, “I want to show you something I noticed. Does anybody look a little, uh, a little rough?” Greg said while showing a picture of the adorable pooch. “I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.”

Newsmax guest attacks Biden's dogs for being dirty and "unlike a presidential dog" pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

The anchor then compared the pup, who is joined by his brother Major in the White House, to previous presidential dogs, including Bill and Hillary Clinton’s chocolate lab Buddy, and George H.W. Bush’s English Spaniel Millie. “I remember Buddy. I remember Millie. I remember lots of dogs, but not a dog who seems, I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting,” Greg said, adding, “Millie had like a staff, and they really took care of her. Very beautiful dog,” Kelly said to his guests. “This dog looks like from, I’m sorry, from the junkyard. And I love that dog, but he looks like he’s not been well cared for.”

It really says something about the integrity of Joe Biden that his critics have to resort to making fun of his senior dog. They’re attacking him for caring for a senior dog? That earns him points in my book. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 20, 2021

Twitter users were not here for the criticism of Biden’s pup, with some noting that the POTUS must be doing a good job in the White House if his detractors were focusing on his pets. “Imagine how desperate you have to be to run a segment attacking Joe Biden’s beautiful doggie, Champ,” one wrote, while another tweeted, “It really says something about the integrity of Joe Biden that his critics have to resort to making fun of his senior dog. They’re attacking him for caring for a senior dog? That earns him points in my book.” Thousands of other users defended the dog against attacks from conservative users, with one person tweeting, “Champ looks like a good boy to me.”

The new POTUS’ dogs left Delaware and arrived at their new living quarters in Washington, D.C. on January 24, four days after Biden was inaugurated into office. The dogs have since been seen happily roaming the White House’s lawn, and out for walks with Joe and Jill Biden. Major, who the couple adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, is believed to be the first ever shelter dog to live at the White House.