Beyoncé Stuns In Red Mini Skirt & Matching Heels, Kisses Daughter Rumi In BTS Glimpse Of Her V Day

Beyoncé had an unforgettable Valentine’s Day thanks to her adoring family and V-Day inspired look! Check out her Instagram post featuring photos from how she spent the holiday!

We can tell that Beyoncé loves Valentine’s Day “like XO!” The stunning star and Ivy Park mogul took to Instagram on February 15 to share a series of behind-the-scenes images from her V-Day celebrations, including her smoking hot outfit. Bey looked perfectly dolled up for the day of love, sporting a red leather mini-skirt with a gorgeous belt around her waist and a buttoned down cream-colored top! See the full look here!

Beyoncé kept the color scheme going with a pair of fiery red pumps and a matching purse and sunglasses. Keeping her ensemble totally elegant, Beyoncé added a pair of shimmering chandelier earrings to complete her gorgeous outfit. Although Bey’s look for Valentine’s Day was totally a highlight of the series of images she shared, there were even more glimpses of how she spent her day!

The mother-of-three also featured photos of her breakfast from the day and the cookies and treats she enjoyed with her little ones as OutKast‘s “Happy Valentines Day” played on audio. At one point, fans even got a quick look at her three-year-old daughter, Rumi! The mother-daughter duo leaned in to share a sweet, Valentine’s Day smooch and couldn’t have looked cuter. Rumi was also featured reaching up towards her pink and red Valentine’s Day goodie bag, and she clearly couldn’t wait to see what was inside.

Even more images showcased the romantic way that Bey and her husband Jay-Z spent the day of love. Flower petals were tossed around the floor near candles, a bottle of wine was spotted, and there were plenty of pink and red rose! The couple was even spotted on a rare outing in Santa Monica for the holiday, where it appeared they had just left their romantic dinner.

It’s very rare that Queen Bey offers her loyal subjects a peak at her youngsters, including nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, also 3. Clearly, though, Valentine’s Day was such a special occasion that the beloved entertainer wanted to spread the love to her fans! We cannot wait to see what else she reveals on social media in the days to come!