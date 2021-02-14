Ryan Reynolds Becomes Blake Lively’s ‘Hairdresser’ In Hilarious Video — Before & After Looks

Blake Lively took to Instagram to share an adorable Valentine’s Day video of her husband Ryan Reynolds helping her dye her hair and added a photo of the impressive result.

Blake Lively, 33, showed off a cute and funny moment she had with her husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, in a new Valentine’s Day post! The actress included a video of the actor taking on the role of her “hairdresser” as he appeared to help her color the top part of her hair. In the sped up clip, Blake can be seen sitting down with wet locks as Ryan stands behind her and combs, separates, clips, and colors them.

The trustworthy wife appeared to be laughing and smiling throughout the video as she lifted up her hands to her hair to help her hubby at certain points. In a pic from the same post, the couple showed off the results and Blake looked gorgeous with a blowout and lighter roots.

“That time I f*d my hairdresser,” the blonde beauty cheekily wrote in the caption of the post.

It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with their thoughts about the fun-loving video and pic. “relationship goals,” one follower wrote while another revealed, “This is the most real valentines post I have seen all day 👏.” A third called them “the most stunning couple” and a fourth joked, “Aww a man who’s willing to dye for you 😌💕.”

This isn’t the first time Blake’s made headlines for a hair-related post. In Dec., she poked fun at herself when she posted a pic of that showed off her quarantine look, which included no makeup and unwashed hair. “Get the look, 2020 Edition,” she captioned the post while adding a hilarious dumpster fire graphic at the bottom corner.

She also shared another joke post showing her gluten-filled dessert which she called a “green juice.” In the pic, there was a bowl that was full of a mixture of “sugar, gluten, salt, dairy, butter [and] chocolate,” along with a few baking appliances.

Blake and Ryan, who have been married since 2012, are known for often being cheeky on social media so their most recent posts are not too surprising, but certainly welcome. We look forward to seeing what else this funny couple shares in the future!