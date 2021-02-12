Elsa Hosk Gives Birth To 1st Child: She Welcomes Baby Girl With BF Tom Daly — See Cute Pic

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child together and were so thrilled to share the news with their fans. Read their announcement.

And baby makes three! Elsa Hosk and her longtime partner, Tom Daly, welcomed their first child together on February 11. The couple were overjoyed to finally have their precious bundle of joy in the world, and the 32-year-old supermodel gushed about the birth of her baby girl on social media. “Tuulikki Joan Daly 02.11.21. Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you,” Elsa captioned her post. “Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was so excited to share that she was expecting back in September 2020. Elsa took to her Instagram account to make the announcement on September 29, and showed off some of the most gorgeous pregnancy announcement photos ever! But what was far more touching were the words that Elsa wrote as the caption to her carousel post.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while,” she began the caption, adding a little angel emoji. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!” Elsa finished off her caption by saying that she was “half way there,” and tagging her beloved partner, Tom Daly.

During her pregnancy, Elsa totally flaunted her growing belly for her over six million Instagram followers to see. She and Tom took trips to the beach, enjoyed the stunning seasonal weather, and the VS Angel even posed-up a storm on her feed in high fashion looks and more! Of course, the most exciting day finally came when Tom and Elsa were able to welcome their little one. And fans of the pair were so excited for them.

Tom and Elsa have been in a committed relationship since 2015. Since they started dating, Tom and Elsa have been very reticent to share the details of the personal lives. Elsa is often seen on Tom’s Instagram account, while Tom is rarely seen on Elsa’s — favoring to show off more of her modeling work instead of personal photos. Congratulations to the new parents!