‘Chicago Med’ Preview: Natalie Spills To Maggie About Her Steamy Night With Crockett

Natalie reveals all to Maggie about what went down with Crockett in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Chicago Med.’ Natalie insists she knows Crockett’s ‘reputation,’ but Maggie still warns her to be careful.

Maggie comes up to Natalie at the hospital to inquire about what’s going on with her and Crockett. Natalie says she was just asking Crockett’s advice about a patient, but she then pulls Maggie aside to dive into some juicier details. “I slept with him last night,” Natalie admits to Maggie in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Chicago Med. Natalie and Crockett had a steamy love scene at the end of the Jan. 27 episode.

Right away, Maggie asks Natalie how her night with Crockett was. “It was good. It was fun. But before you say anything, okay, I am under no illusions. I know Crockett’s reputation,” Natalie says in our sneak peek of episode 5 of season 6. Maggie tells her friend that she didn’t think “that was your vibe.”

Natalie explains that there’s more to their connection than just sex. Maggie teases Natalie about her steamy night, and Natalie stresses that there’s this “other side” to Crockett. “Look, maybe I’m okay keeping it casual, alright?” Natalie admits. But is she?

Natalie tries to divert the Crockett conversation and asks about young Auggie. Maggie reveals that Auggie’s test results will come back soon, and they’ll look to relatives who might be willing to donate so that Auggie can get a liver transplant. “That kid is so lucky to have you in his corner,” Natalie tells Maggie. “You know that, right? You are unshakable, Mags.”

Maggie gets a notification that she has her session with Dr. Charles today, and she’s not thrilled about it. Before she leaves, Maggie makes sure to tell Natalie to “be careful” with Crockett.

The synopsis for the Feb. 3 episode reads: “Dr. Halstead is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ daughter, Anna, receives life-changing news. Noah finds himself in a situation not even April can fix.” Chicago Med season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.