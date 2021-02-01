Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Exclusive $8,500 Iridescent Dior Bag & Matching Rainbow Outfit: Pics

Megan Thee Stallion looked as fierce as ever in her sexy, multi-color outfit with a matching Dior bag! Check out the ‘WAP’ rapper’s stylish, rainbow look and bag inspired by a 1973 painting by Judy Chicago!

Megan Thee Stallion seriously elevated her style to a whole new level. The gorgeous rapper, 25, took to Instagram on January 31 to show off her new Dior bag (retailing for $8,500) complete with a matching multi-color jumpsuit. Megan served up some amazing poses for her carousel post, which put her Dior purse front and center.

The first image was a closeup selfie, featuring Meg’s stunning long locks (and bold bangs) as well as full makeup and lusciously glossed lips. The “WAP” rapper’s nails were manicured so finely and she held up her purse to give fans a full look at the iridescent, spiraling hues. Megan even winked at the camera for a sassy effect! The rest of the images, however, highlighted the newly-minted Grammy nominee’s look as well.

Meg wore a fitted bodysuit with cutouts in the back that featured an almost tie-dye-like patterning of varying colors. The outfit was the perfect match to the bag, which is one of the selections in the fashion house’s collaboration with feminist artist Judy Chicago. On the bottom of the bag, fans could just get a glimpse of a quote inspired by the artist; “Let it all hang out 2020.” Megan followed suit, and captioned the images, “Dior’d my damn self.”

Megan was seriously glowing in the selection of photos she shared with fans. She totally proved that she’s kicking off 2021 with a confidence all her own, after a turbulent 2020. Although Megan had huge success with her continuing partnership with Savage X Fenty, her Grammy nominations, and her chart-topping collaboration with Cardi B, there have been some difficult moments.

Over the summer in 2020, Megan had to defend herself as details of an attack allegedly committed by Tory Lanez came to light. In the time since, Megan has stood her ground, and she’s not backing down, opening up about the seriousness of her trauma. “Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot,” she tweet on January 21. “I’m not open abt [SIC] anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive.” Megan’s fans have been there for her throughout her triumphs and low moments, and we cannot wait to see them rally around the remarkable artist this year.