Jessica Simpson Jokes About Her ‘Chicken Of The Sea’ Flub On ‘Newlyweds’ 17 Years After Mix-Up

Jessica Simpson could empathize with Subway, after the fast food chain was accused of using fake tuna in its sandwiches. The reality TV alum joked that it was a ‘confusing’ matter, since she once almost confused tuna for chicken.

Subway has been accused of selling fake tuna, so Jessica Simpson offered her condolences. “It’s OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing,” the 40-year-old singer hilariously tweeted, which was of course a reference to her greatest TV moment. On a 2003 episode of her old reality television show, Newlyweds, Jessica asked her former husband Nick Lachey, 47, if “Chicken of the Sea” was actually chicken or tuna.

ugh we were just about to call you. confirmed. our tuna is 100% wild caught tuna and 100% not chicken. — Subway® (@SUBWAY) January 29, 2021

The on-screen flub still haunts Jessica 17 years later, so, The Dukes of Hazzard alum could understand if Subway also confused chicken for tuna. However, the fast food chain could not relate. Subway is adamantly denying that its tuna filling for sandwiches and wraps are “completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient,” which was an accusation made by California residents Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. Northern District of California on Jan. 21, according to court documents reviewed by USA Today (the Today show also reported the lawsuit, which you can watch above).

Subway also set the record straight by replying to Jessica’s tweet. “Ugh we were just about to call you. confirmed. our tuna is 100% wild caught tuna and 100% not chicken,” the Twitter account for the sandwich chain responded.

Fans lost it after seeing Jessica and Subway tweet at each other, which was an unexpected interaction, to say the least. Of course, fans also tweeted GIFs from the iconic scene in question, which showed Jessica eating a bowl of “Chicken of the Sea” and asking Nick, “Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken…by the sea?” Just to be clear, it’s tuna, not chicken.

Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica aired between 2003-2005 and followed the short-lived marriage of Jessica and the former 98 Degrees singer, who divorced in 2006. Nick went on to marry television personality Vanessa Minnillo, 40, in 2011, and they’ve welcomed three children together: Camden, 8, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4. Meanwhile, Jessica tied the knot with NFL retiree Eric Johnson, 41, and they too happily share three children: Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.