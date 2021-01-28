Melania & Donald Trump ‘Have A Very Close Relationship’: They Share ‘Seductive Gazes,’ Says Her Ex-BFF

Melania Trump ‘knew who she was marrying,’ according to her former advisor & friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“A Trump is a Trump is a Trump is a Trump,” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff drilled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. She means that no matter how things appear, every member of the Trump family is just as scheming and selfish as the patriarch, Donald Trump. “I thought Melania [Trump] was different than the rest. She’s not, but I believed, just as these people believe Donald when he tells them something over and over… I had to learn the hard way that she is a Trump,” the author of Melania and Me told HL. As the former advisor to Melania Trump, Stephanie had a first-hand look at her relationship with Donald. while the two may paint a separated and distant picture for the public, Stephanie claims that is far from true. LISTEN TO THE FULL HOLLYWOODLIFE PODCAST HERE!

“There’s this understanding I guess, but it’s more of a look [between them]… I believe their way of showing affection towards one another is her telling him how wonderful and great he is,” she explained on the podcast. “I was in the car with her and we were coming back to New York from DC and Donald was at a rally. She was always his first phone call, always, no matter where she was. And the first thing he’d say was ‘Hey Baby, how’d I do?’ Like he wants her approval.”

She continued, “So that to him, and to her, is what I think their relationship is more about that she tells him how it is, but she also makes sure to elevate him and embrace what he’s doing, because that is who she is. And I didn’t realize that, but when you see their eye contact and the seduction through that gaze, it’s more about that than I think anything else.”

Despite reports that Melania is “trapped in an unhappy marriage” or even plans to divorce Donald now that his presidency is over, Stephanie told HL that they “actually have a very close relationship.” “They discuss things very openly, but strategically. There is no screaming, yelling, fighting, at least I never witnessed it. There is a strategy in this relationship. It’s not just a transactional marriage, it’s a marriage that is done where everything is planned out,” she said. The former NYFW fashion director revealed that the “distractions” like “swatting his hand away” during public outings is to “shine the light over here so you don’t see what’s going on over there.” “They have a purpose for everything that they’re doing, and it’s very hard to believe, but it’s true,” Stephanie said.

“The reality is, is that she knows exactly what’s happening around her,” Stephanie concluded about her former BFF of 15 years. “It’s really important to also understand that she is his biggest supporter, and she is the only person in the White House that will never shake in her boots with Donald, and she knew who she was marrying when she married him.”

