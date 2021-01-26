T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 4, Lip Syncs To Beyonce’s ‘Single Ladies’ In Cute New Video — Watch

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Heiress is already showing that she can rock a tune, even if it is lip synching to Beyonce. She jammed out to ‘Single Ladies’ in an adorable TikTok video.

With parents as talented as T.I. and Tiny Harris, their daughter Heiress Harris was bound to have the genes to become a powerful performer. While the four-year-old has shown her own ability to sing and dance, she took on Beyonce‘s iconic “Single Ladies” to lip sync and show how good she is at emoting. Proud mama Tiny, 45, shared the precious video to her Instagram as well as Heiress’ TikTok account (yes, she has one at age four).

Tiny bragged about how her little girl knows and “icon” when she hears it, and Heiress definitely knew the words to “Single Ladies.” “Since it’s #HeiressMondays No my baby @heiressdharris know that icon music when she hears it! I’m not sure what this video was about #Beyonce Tiktok got my lil baby,” The Xscape singer wrote in the caption.

Heiress wasn’t lip syncing to the hip shaking version of the 2008 song that is so famous. Instead it seemed to be an outtake during a recording session. Bey could be heard warming up, singing the words “learn” “turn” “lips” hips” “up” “cup,” before giving a slight laugh.

Talent runs in the family! T.I. and Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress has already shown that she’s a superstar in the making. Photo credit: AP

Then she belted out verses from the middle of the tune while singing acapella. Heiress picked up a round yellow plastic toy and used it as a microphone as she emoted to the lyrics, closing her eyes at one point while mouthing along to “Don’t treat me to the things of the world,” and wagging her finger as Bey sang “I’m not that kind of girl Your love is what I prefer, what I deserve.”

Little Heiress totally gave emotional eye expressions while Beyonce sang, “Here’s a man that makes me then takes me // And delivers me to a destiny, to infinity and beyond // Pull me into your arms, say I’m the one you own.” Then Heiress got a sassy, more serious expression as she lip synched the lines, “If you don’t, you’ll be alone // And like a ghost I’ll be gone.” You tell ’em Heiress! Not only does she know the words, she knows what they mean when it comes to a song! That’s downright impressive.