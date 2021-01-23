See Pics

Cardi B Reveals Lingerie In See-Through Red Dress On Shopping Date With Offset — See Pic

cardi
MEGA
Offset, Cardi BHelmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017
Cardi B & Offset arrives to Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills. 22 Jan 2021 Pictured: Cardi B & Offset. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728448_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a red carpet worthy, asymmetrical dress for a shopping trip with her husband.

Trust Cardi B to be dressed to the nines while on a casual shopping trip with her husband OffsetThe “WAP” hitmaker put on a red carpet worthy display when she stepped out in a see-through, figure hugging dress by Pierre-Louis Auvray on January 22. The singer, 28, left little to the imagination in the red, sheer dress as she did some shopping in Beverly Hills. It featured an asymmetrical print which contoured her curves, and was made of a transparent material which revealed her black lingerie underneath. The dress was trimmed with a white knit fabric down the sides, along with a cut-off, short-sleeve turtleneck which was worn above the bodycon gown.

cardi b
Cardi B rocked a see-through outfit. Image: MEGA

The “Bodak Yellow” singer completed the look with a towering pair of red strappy stilettos, a matching red face mask, and long pointy gold nails. She pulled her raven tresses out of her face, but left two strands hanging to frame her face. Meanwhile, her beau Offset cut a casual figure in a white polo, brown slacks, and crisp white sneakers, while also following COVID-19 guidelines with a cream colored face mask.

It comes just one week after the chart-topper revealed on Twitter how much her music videos allegedly cost. “Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest,” she wrote. When one fan asked about some of the Grammy winner’s other music videos, she responded, “Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M,” she said of three of her biggest hits.”

Although “WAP,” the rapper’s hit with Megan Thee Stallion, came with a hefty price tag, it made a lot of sense. Production value was high, as the clip showed Cardi and Megan inspecting the hallways of a sprawling mansion. Behind each door was a completely new room, and both girls had a few wardrobe changes. Of course, Megan and Cardi were also joined by some big names including NormaniRosalíaRubi RoseMulatto, Sukihana, and Kylie Jenner.