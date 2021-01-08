Cardi B Slays In Sexy Halter Crop Top & Unbuttoned Leather Pants — See Pic

‘WAP’ hitmaker Cardi B has stunned in a pink and brown leather ensemble, featuring a cutout body suit, unbuttoned pants, and a very unique pair of boots.

Cardi B certainly keeps it interesting on the fashion front! The singer took to Instagram on January 7 to share a new snap, rocking a very unique ensemble. Her leather ‘fit featured pink and brown drop-crotch pants, which were unbuttoned and worn over a hot pink bodysuit. The suit featured chain detailing on either side of her waist, and a major cutout, which exposed her entire midsection. As for her footwear, Cardi opted for a pair of pink boots, which showed the outline of her toes!

She also accessorized with a fur-trimmed Louis Vuitton handbag, a stack of gold bracelets, and large hoop earrings while her brunette tresses were styled in voluminous waves. “Where we goin,” Lizzo asked in the comments, while her “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion dropped a series of fire emojis. One fan also noted how incredible the outfit looked on her, writing, “Them boots look perfectly molded!! Just like ur top! Look gorgeous from head to toe.”

The post came just one week after Cardi partied her way into the new year with husband Offset on a luxury yacht. Cardi rocked a pink, sequin bikini and oversized, bedazzled hoop earrings while twerking on the Migos rapper on his Instagram Story. One day prior, on New Year’s Eve, the 28-year-old Grammy winner put a call out to her millions of Twitter followers as she asked for advice on how to avoid a hangover. “What do you guys recommend for hangovers?,” she tweeted along with a pair of laughing and crying emojis. “I’m trying to see double on New Year’s Eve but I want to be good In the a.m.”

Her fans offered some hilarious responses to the now viral tweet, ranging from Bloody Mary’s to charcoal pills. Meanwhile, the mom of one, jetted off with her daughter Kulture and hubby Offset to an undisclosed tropical location. She posted a snap of her rapper husband playing cards with friends on a private jet, before they celebrated into the early hours of the morning on a luxe yacht party.