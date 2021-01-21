Kelly Dodd Reveals Why She’d Be ‘Happy’ To See Tamra Judge Return To ‘RHOC’ — But Not Vicki Gunvalson

Believe it or not, Kelly Dodd wouldn’t mind seeing her frenemy, Tamra Judge, return to ‘RHOC’ next season. As for Vicki Gunvalson — well, Kelly doesn’t think she’s ‘pretty’ enough for TV.

There’s been a lot of speculation that Tamra Judge may return to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season. Heck, even Tamra said she’d be interested in making a comeback if the role was offered to her. But what’s most surprising is that Kelly Dodd told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d be happy seeing her on-again/off-again nemesis come back to the Bravo series.

“If she wants to come back — Tamra and I, we used to talk every single day on the phone and then she did some pretty crappy things to me, but if she wants to come back and they want to bring her back, bring her back,” Kelly told us on Jan. 20 during an Instagram Live interview. “I’m happy to have her back if she wants to come back and they want to bring her. I don’t have any ill will feelings about Tamra at all.”

She further told us, “I’ve always had a soft spot for Tamra for whatever reason. She’s done some sh***y things to me, but I can safely say I would take Tamra over Braunwyn [Windham–Burke] 100 million times over. If they want to bring [Tamra] back, I’ll give her open arms. That’s it.”

Kelly, along with many of her current co-stars, have been feuding with Braunwyn all season long, and most of them have labeled her a “hypocrite”. Most recently, Kelly even accused Braunwyn of faking her alcoholism for a storyline, so we’re not surprised to hear she’d take Tamra back if it meant getting rid of Braunwyn.

Another person who Kelly does not want to see return to the show (along with Braunwyn) is OG star Vicki Gunvalson, who announced she was leaving the series in Jan. 2020. Kelly told us, “I don’t think Vicki fits into the group. She just doesn’t. At least Tamra is pretty to look at, she’s got a good body, she’s got a good husband, she’s a go getter at things and she’s fun.” Yikes!

To hear what else Kelly had to say about the current season of RHOC and what fans can expect from the rest of the reunion special, watch the full interview above.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.