‘The Challenge’ Star Derrick Kosinski Gets Engaged — See His Fiancée’s Diamond Ring

Congratulations to Derrick Kosinski! ‘The Challenge’ star announced that he popped the question to his girlfriend, Nicole Gruman, and her engagement ring is stunning!

Time to celebrate! The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski revealed in a January 20 Instagram post that he asked his gorgeous girlfriend, Nicole Gruman to marry him — and she said yes. Derrick, 37, shared a sweet photo of himself and Nicole, 26, taken right after the magical moment, and her engagement ring is front and center. “Ready for the next chapter…I love you,” he captioned the post.

The Challenge Mania podcast host popped the question to his girlfriend of three years on January 19 at Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia, they told Us Weekly while discussing their engagement. He didn’t skimp on any of the details, Nicole said. He set up rose petals in a heart shape, held a “Marry Me” sign, and played “A Thousand Years” for her. “It was really romantic and sweet. I’m so excited for our future together,” Nicole told the outlet.

Nicole also received a super sparkling diamond ring from her now-fiancé! The impressive ring, which she showed off in their engagement announcement, features a supersized oval diamond, accompanied by smaller diamonds around the band. It’s seriously almost as beautiful as she is.

Derrick said that he fell even deeper in love with Nicole after seeing the Long Island, New York-based registered nurse work through the COVID-19 pandemic. “She’s the real champ,” Derrick said. “I’ve been home recording podcasts while she’s been fighting a real-life horror movie-like pandemic. I love her, I’m proud of her and I admire her.”

He also gushed in the Us interview about Nicole’s bond with his 12-year-old son, Derrick Jr, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Manchin. “Nicole and my son have a great relationship and laugh together like two goofballs, taking turns making weird sounds and faces,” he said. “I’m excited for a fun-filled future together.”