Nikki Bella Rocks A Crop Top 5 Mos. After Giving Birth In Sweet New Pic With Son Matteo

Hot mama alert! Nikki Bella is back to wearing her favorite cropped styles just five months after giving birth to her son, Matteo. The Total Bellas star, 37, showed her ever-shrinking stomach in a cropped hoodie and tight leggings while enjoying a sunny day with her little boy, in a photo captured on Instagram. The professional wrestler’s abs are already back, baby.

Nikki captioned the January 18 photo, “Mama + Teo vineyard walks.” Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, made the move to Napa, California from Los Angeles in November 2020. Their arrival in vineyard country with their son has meant lots of those gorgeous walks — and a little bit of wine, of course. Nikki’s working her butt off to lose the remaining bit of her pregnancy weight, and the fitness nut has a partner in crime during her health journey.

Yes, she has her twin sister, Brie Bella, in Napa with her for some serious workouts. Brie has the same goals in mind. After all, she gave birth to her son, Buddy, just one day before Nikki welcomed Matteo into the world. Nikki posted a stunning photoset on January 17 showing herself and Brie, makeup-free after completing a 5K through the vineyards. Both ladies glowed in leggings and tight tops that showed off their abs.

As Nikki said recently on her Instagram Story, she’s “getting there slowly but surely.” The WWE superstar revealed that aside from her scenic walks with Matteo and runs through the vineyard, her favorite workout is hot yoga. Yes, she said she seriously misses hot yoga. She previously said that she’s trying to be “raw and real” with her fans about the realities of postpartum life. “Sometimes in the spotlight we truly don’t showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back,” she explained. “So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. Here I am.”