Billie Eilish Shares Cheeky New Pic Of Her Brother’s Girlfriend Kissing Her Backside — See Photo

Billie Eilish shared an eye-catching photo of her brother Finneas’ girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, playfully posing with her while placing a hand on her behind and giving a smooching face to the camera.

Billie Eilish, 19, and her brother Finneas‘ girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski seemed to have a great time a few weeks ago while watching Justin Bieber perform! The “Ocean Eyes” singer shared a new snapshot to her Instagram on Jan. 18 and it appeared to be from Justin’s New Year’s Eve show at Waldorf Astoria. In the cheeky pic, Billie is smiling and standing in front of what appears to be a railing as Claudia bends down and places her hand on her butt and leans in while making a kissing face.

Billie captioned the pic with a monkey emoji covering its eyes before other started commenting on it. “I love this new found confidence and self love it’s great seeing her happy that’s what I love seeing,” one fan wrote while another called it “cute.” Many more left heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Before Billie shared her pic, Claudia shared different snapshots from the same outing to her Instagram story. One showed them both leaning in and posing together in the same spot as Claudia held a champagne glass and stuck out her tongue and Billie made a kissing face. Another one showed Claudia lifting up the glass while smiling and Billie sticking out her tongue.

Billie and Claudia’s pics come after Billie made headlines for losing 100K Instagram followers after she posted a pencil drawing of breasts. The talented artist was asked by a fan to post “a drawing you’re really proud of” and she shared the sketch along with other ones that showed off the bottom half front and back of a female’s body as well. “these probably lol i love boobs,” she wrote referring to the drawings.

Although Billie’s follower count went down by 100K after the drawings were posted, it could have been a coincidence and not related to the topic. Billie still took to her Instagram story after the observation and shared a message that proved she thought the whole thing was quite humorous. “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” the message read.