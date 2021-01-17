Chris Brown Hugs His Baby Girl Royalty, 6, Warmly As They Hang With Her Friend: See Pic

R&B singer Chris Brown posed for a snap during his daughter Royalty’s play date with her friend. The trio were all smiles as they hung out at home.

Chris Brown was all smiles as he hugged his mini-me daughter Royalty Brown, 6, in a sweet new snap! The “Forever” singer’s mom Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram on January 16 to share a pic of Chris and Royalty during a play date with her friend. “DADDY, ROYALTY, ROYALTY FRIEND MARINA!!” Joyce captioned the photo, adding, “BLADE WE DIDNT FORGET YOU!!” The sweet pic showed Chris wrapping his arms around his daughter, and the family’s pup Blade, as they sat on a couch in what appeared to be a playroom.

The singer rocked a white tee, red shorts and a mustard beanie, while little Royalty put her best foot forward in an on-trend matching set. The fuchsia tie-dye ensemble featured an oversized tee and short shorts, while her pal also opted for a light pink ‘fit. “Awww so sweet,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “MY HEART.” It’s clear Royalty has inherited some of her dad’s genes, and just last week she showed off her amazing vocal range. In the clip, she wore earphones while listening to an R&B style tune and passionately belting out the lyrics, “Baby girl, baby girl, baby girl…” before expanding her vocals to sing the lyrics one more time.

She may be young, but she certainly isn’t a one-trick pony. Royalty also proved she knows how to dance when she busted a moves to Pop Hunna‘s viral song “Adderall” in a cute Instagram video. When she isn’t dancing or singing, she’s hanging out with her dad and new half-brother Aeko Catori Brown. The adorable youngster, who celebrated his first birthday on November 20, was reunited with his family late last year after they were separated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife in November, “Chris loves Aeko with all his heart and he’s been keeping updated on every aspect of his life along the way while they’ve been apart with videos, photos, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. But to be reunited in person and to be able to hold Aeko, play with him, hug him, and kiss him means even more.”