Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly In Talks To Join ‘Sex And The City’ Revival After Kim Cattrall Confirmed To Not Be Returning

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly one of the top choices for a cameo in the upcoming ‘Sex and the City’ revival after bosses have been looking for ways to make the show more ‘diverse’.

Sex and the City fans may be seeing Caitlyn Jenner, 71, on their screens soon. The transgender icon is at the top of the list for a cameo role in the popular show’s future reboot, according to The Mirror. The outlet claims the consideration is there because the people in charge are trying to make the show more diverse after the original series and films were criticized for not being inclusive.

“Caitlyn has been a media fixture in one way or another for going on 50 years. She’s really perfect for an appearance,” a source told the outlet. “They want new faces for the show, but they want people viewers actually know and care about too.”

The news about Caitlyn comes a week after the Sex and the City revival was announced. The exciting new installment, which is taking place over 20 years since the original series debuted, will feature ten episodes on HBO Max and will feature three of the four actresses, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Sarah confirmed that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the series, will not be returning for the revival but also revealed there’s no hard feelings between them.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” she wrote in response to a fan who brought Kim up on Instagram.

The original Sex and the City series ran for six seasons with a total of 94 episodes from 1998 until 2004 and was followed up with two feature films in 2008 and 2010. All four ladies from the show reunited in Apr. 2020 to celebrate New York’s healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and although rumors about a third movie started to swirl, they turned out not to be true. “There will be no progress on a third Sex And The City with the ladies because there is still lots of animosity between them all,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time.

“Kim has moved on and is very excited for her new FOX show and sees her career taking a completely different look moving forward,” the insider continued. “There were wonderful times and not so wonderful times with Sex and the same issues still stand between Kim and Sarah so it is best to leave the past the past. They all know they will forever be linked to the show and each other but they also know when it is time to move on and now is that time.”

Almost a year later, it’s great to know things have changed and at least three of the ladies are back on board!